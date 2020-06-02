Law enforcement officers in Lockport take a knee in support of protesters

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, protesters gathered in Lockport, looking for justice after a man died in police custody last year.

Encouraged by protests nationwide, Desiree Crenshaw wanted to bring her family’s message back to Lockport city officials.

Crenshaw is the step-daughter of Troy Hodge. At age 39, Hodge died in June 2019 after what was described as a physical altercation with Lockport police.

Crenshaw says justice needs to be served nationally and locally.

“We have not seen justice since,” Crenshaw said. “We’re looking to seek more justice. With the nation on the rise right now, giving attention to police brutality and the broken justice system that we do have, we want to shed light on that in Lockport.”

Prompted by chants from the crowd, law enforcement officers guarding the front of the municipal building took a knee, showing their support for the demonstrators.