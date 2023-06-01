LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a city resident, two former council members and a current Lockport council member filed a lawsuit against the mayor and other council members, that suit has been dropped.

According to the lawsuit, Mayor Michelle Roman “held an illegal executive session meeting on December 19, 2022, under the guise of a ‘personnel meeting.’” In this meeting, the lawsuit says Roman and the council met “to vote on a highly controversial matter that would have a profound financial impact on the city for future generations.”

Specifically, the vote was regarding the resumption of ambulance service by the City of Lockport Fire Department. It came after Twin City Ambulance stepped back its service in Lockport after serving as its primary ambulance provider since 2014.

“Upon information and belief, no notice was ever given in writing and served upon the Common Council Members for the December 19, 2022, Common Council meeting to vote on Resolution No. 121922.2,” the lawsuit said.

MORE | Read the lawsuit in its entirety here.

After a second vote confirming council members’ stances, in a regularly scheduled meeting, the lawsuit was dropped.

“It was shameful because you should never put a price on people’s safety,” Common Council President Paul Beakman said. “We’re not in business to make money. We’re in business to provide services for our residents and to keep them safe.”