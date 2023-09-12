LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The family members of the man who died after a boat capsized in the Lockport Cave this past June are among many people planning to take legal action over safety concerns.

Last month, it was announced that the Lockport Cave was back in business — a decision that was met with skepticism.

Offering a lantern-lit, guided walking tour, the reopening came more than two months after 65-year-old Niagara Falls resident Harshad Shah was killed and 11 others were injured when a tour boat flipped.

“If you go back to the day of the incident, it was really chilling to have to see the police chief and fire chief claw through that wall with their bare hands to help initiate the rescue,” Lockport Common Council President Paul Beakman says.

Since the tragic incident, inspection and investigation uncovered exposed electrical wiring underwater and a complete lack of inspections for the boat ride since it began in 1976.

“There’s gotta be proper safety measures in place,” Beakman said.

Now, it comes down to finding out who’s responsible for keeping the attraction safe. Terry Connors is one of the attorneys involved, representing Shah’s family. He and a number of other attorneys have filed notices of claim against the City of Lockport. Some of these claims also target county or state agencies, as well as the business operating the Lockport Cave itself.