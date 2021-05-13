Lewiston man arrested on sex offense charges

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Village of Lewiston man is charged with possessing sexual performance by a child, promoting a sexual performance by a child, second-degree unlawful surveillance, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials tell News 4, 45-year-old Philip Blanchard’s arrest stems from an investigation that started in the fall of 2020.

Blanchard was held for arraignment at the Niagara County Jail and released on his own recognizance, the sheriff’s office says.