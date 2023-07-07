LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is putting more eyes around the region, with the help of an automated license plate reader service.

In an effort to fight crime and find wanted and stolen vehicles, the county will be installing 67 cameras, which will automatically capture data on the make, model, color and license plate number of a vehicle.

“They capture actionable evidence and send real-time alerts if a wanted or stolen vehicle passes by these cameras,” the Sheriff’s office says. “The alerts are sent to all law enforcement agencies within seconds.”

It’s happening through a partnership with Flock Safety. Authorities want to make it clear that the cameras, which will be throughout the county, will not be used for traffic enforcement. There’s no facial recognition technology and photos of the vehicle’s occupants will not be taken.

“Additionally, when new technology is introduced, there is generally a question whether it’s tracking citizen movement,” the Sheriff’s office said. “This system is not, the data is securely stored in the cloud, automatically deleted every 30 days on a rolling basis and is not sold or shared with third parties.”

The University at Buffalo is also making changes involving license plates. This past Saturday, a license plate recognition system replaced the parking hang tags the school has utilized for more than two decades.

“Your license plate is now your parking permit,” UB said.

The program was piloted in the most recent school year and is also meant to be an environmentally friendly step to save paper, in addition to saving time. The school says it won’t have to annually print 25,000 paper hang tags anymore.

“UB’s License Plate Recognition system (LPR) was implemented by Parking and Transportation Services to simplify the parking experience and free up our parking ambassadors to focus on other customer service priorities like improving traffic flow and assisting commuters with wayfinding,” the school said.