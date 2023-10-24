LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A celebration of video and board games, anime, comics and pop culture is set to land in Lockport next month.

The Best Western Plus on St. Transit Street will play host to Lil-Con 7 on November 18 and 19. The convention is promoting “32 hours of nonstop fun” featuring guests and attractions like the world’s very first video game console and a band performing video game music.

The festival begins Saturday at Noon and ends at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Those who attend the festival can stay at the hotel at a discounted rate. Additionally, free admission comes for those who book a hotel room before November 12.

Weekend admission is $15, while admission for each day individually is $10. Tickets can be purchased here or at the door.

More on the festival can be found here.