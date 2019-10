LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — UAW Local 686 has voted against GM’s proposed contract.

The union, which represents workers at Lockport’s GM plant, released the results of the vote.

In three categories of employees, it was an overwhelming “no.” Here are the specifics:

Production: 19 percent “yes,” 81 percent “no”

Skilled Trades: 38 percent “yes,” 62 percent “no”

Salaried: 0 percent “yes,” 100 percent “no”

UAW Local 686 wrote in a Facebook post that more information would be coming Thursday morning.