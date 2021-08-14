Local foundation hosts golf tournament in honor of Flight 3407 victim, benefiting two charities

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local foundation is raising money, in honor of one of the victims of Flight 3407.

The John Fiore Foundation held its 12th annual golf tournament at the Willowbrook Golf Course in Lockport Saturday afternoon. More than 200 people came out for a round of golf.

Ron Aughtmon says he started the foundation in 2010 in his uncle’s memory.

“We wanted a way to honor his memory, give back to the community, he was a 30-year military man who had two children, one with special needs, he was constantly giving back to organizations so we decided we wanted to do something to keep his memory and legacy alive,” said Ron Aughtmon, president of the John Fiore Foundation.

Money raised today will benefit Western New York Heroes and the Ronald McDonald House.