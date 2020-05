LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local tree company helped make a special celebration for doctors and nurses at Eastern Niagara Hospital today.

Tony’s Tree and Landscaping brought in four cranes with banners thanking the staff for all they do for the public during this pandemic.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Department was also there.

President and CEO of the hospital Anne McCaffrey says it really made the staff at the hospital proud of the work they do.