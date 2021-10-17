“Baby Ribs,” a popular barbecue food truck, is now getting bigger with new brick-and-mortar location

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Baby Ribs, known for its mobile barbecue pit on the corner of Locust and Walnut Streets, now has a brick-and-mortar location. To find this hidden gem, all you have to do is follow your nose, all the way to 135 Charlotte Street.

“They tend to find us. Once you light the grill, they will actually find you,” said Eula Collins, owner.

Baby Ribs grills up a variety of barbecue favorites.

“Ribs, chicken, mac and cheese, pulled pork sandwiches, catfish nuggets, haddock fish, baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and coleslaw and a lot more,” said Collins.

Baby Ribs has been a Lockport staple for nearly a decade. Collins says the new location will serve as a hub and they’ll also continue serving barbecue on Locust Street.

The company is a spin-off of their family’s barbecue business, which was started in the mid-90s by her mother the late Sarah Person.

After she died, Eula and two of her siblings carried the barbecue torch, each with their own business. Eula owns Baby Ribs in Lockport, her sister Geraldine Person-Walker owns Mrs. Ribs on Pine Ave and 9th Street Niagara Falls, and their brother Anthony Person owns Big Bossman BBQ, Catering Food Truck in Hinsdale, New York.

“We’re just holding it together and still putting out good food that our customers know that our mother put out,” said Geraldine Person-Walker, owner of Mrs. Ribs.

There’s about 18 brothers and sisters in the family. They grew up farming in Niagara County with their parents.

“We all worked the farm. I left the farm when I was 18 years old, and we picked every fruit and vegetable known to mankind. I went to school with green hands, but that’s how I learned hard work,” said Anthony Person, owns Big Bossman BBQ, Catering Food Truck in Hinsdale. “My mom and my dad always taught all of us, if you want something, you work for it, and that’s how you become successful. That’s reflected now in all of the businesses that we do.”

For more information, click on either of the links below: