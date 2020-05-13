Lockport bar has liquor license suspended after violating Executive Order

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The New York State Liquor Authority announced the suspension of the liquor license for Mr. Quiggley’s at 635 West Ave. in Lockport.

Yesterday, the Lockport Building Inspection Department issued a closure for violating the governor’s Executive Order and a defective fire system.

On April 10, Lockport Police responded to the call of an altercation at Mr. Quiggley’s.

When they entered the bar, officers found five people there, some who admitted to drinking inside the bar before the altercation.

Officers say the people involved in the dispute were drunk and had been drinking there for hours. The manager was warned of the violation for serving, according to the SLA.

The State Liquor Authority charged the bar on May 6 with failure to comply with the Executive Order, and for failure to supervise, but did not suspend the license at the time.

On May 8, SLA officials say they received an additional report from Lockport Police regarding another incident where people were drinking inside Mr. Quiggley’s.

Responding police say they found three people and the manager inside the bar having drinks.

The manager warned of the police coming and tried to hide the drinks behind the bar, according to officials.

She said the people were waiting for takeout but later admitted the customers were drinking inside.

SLA officials tell us they learned the Lockport Building Inspector issued a formal violation notice to Mr. Quiggley’s on May 8 after two verbal warnings. The liquor authority also issued additional charges to the bar for the May 8 incident.

