Lockport boy continues to give back, collecting hundreds of items for Coats 4 Kids

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 9-year-old boy is Lockport is helping hundreds of people in need stay warm again this year.

Cameron Higgins started collecting coats, gloves, hats and boots from neighbors, classmates and others back in July. And at this point, many people are used to him asking for warm clothing items, because this is his fourth year collecting.

Every year, he collects around 150 items, adding up to about 600 items in all so far.

“That’s amazing,” Cameron said about all those items. “That’s a lot.”

Cameron’s mom, Maggie Higgins, said this all started back in 2018 after Cam watched a promotion for Coats 4 Kids on Channel 4. She said Cameron saw the ad and questioned why people would need warm coats. He didn’t realize there were kids out there whose family couldn’t afford the items he had.

So, he jumped into action at just 6 years old.

“Honestly (I felt) terrible,” he said. “Everyone should be able to have the good things like I have.”

MORE | Learn how to donate to Coats 4 Kids here.

“I say it every year, he has such a strong personality,” Maggie Higgins said. “When he wants to do something, he does it. And he’s just kind. He gets it, he’s got the heart like we do. He understands.”

The 150 coats he collected this year will go to Colvin Cleaners where they will all get washed for free by the family-owned business. The Billoni family has been collecting warm winter gear for 26 years now.

The gear will go to non-profits, which will hand them out to people in need.

“It’s helping a lot of people… and it’ll help plenty more in the future,” Cameron said.