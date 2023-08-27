BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a two-month closure stemming from a boat capsize that killed one man, the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride has reopened, the business said Sunday.

The business announced in a Facebook post that it is now open for its throwback, lantern lit and guided walking tours.

The cave had been closed since mid-June, when the city’s building department deemed it unsafe due to exposed electrical wires.

The exposed wires were discovered as part of the city’s investigation to a June 12 accident in which a tour boat capsized, injuring several people and claiming the life of Niagara Falls businessman Harshad Shah, who police say was trapped underneath the boat.

In July, News 4 reported that several customers whose tours were canceled during the closure — including tours that were booked after the June capsize — were still waiting for refunds without being able to contact the business.