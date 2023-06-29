LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride is closed “until further notice,” according to the attraction’s Facebook page.

They posted this message on their Facebook page Thursday morning. For those who bought admission, they say “refunds will be processed when electricity is restored by the City of Lockport.”

This all follows the fatal incident earlier this month where a boat capsized, resulting in one person’s death and the hospitalization of 11 others. At the time of the incident, 28 adults and an employee were on board.

Tours had been happening in the Lockport Cave since 1977, and they appear to have been operating under less-than-safe standards.

Investigation revealed that exposed electrical wiring was found underwater near where visitors get on and off the boat. Days after this was found, NYSEG cut the property’s power after a request from the City of Lockport.

News 4 has reached out to the Lockport Cave for more.