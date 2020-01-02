Lockport City School District begins using facial recognition system

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Lockport City School District has completed the initial implementation phase of the AEGIS facial recognition system in its schools, according to Superintendent Michelle Bradley. Related discussions with the state’s education department are also complete.

According to Bradley, as a result, the system became operational today as students and staff returned from the holiday break.

The AEGIS system will function as an additional security measure in all buildings, with gun detection and facial recognition included.

Bradley says a District policy will govern the operation of the system. And to address issues raised by the NYSED, the policy says a student will not be placed in the AEGIS system database in no event.

The District previously informed parents and guardians in May 2019 that they were commencing the initial implementation phase of the AEGIS system to provide training to District staff and speak with local law enforcement.