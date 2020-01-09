Lockport City Schools adopt changes to facial recognition system for students’ safety

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–One week after the district started using facial recognition software, Lockport City School board members voted tonight to adopt last-minute changes officials say are necessary for students’ safety.

Wednesday’s decision by board members comes after more than a year’s worth of revisions made to the district’s security policy.

Last year, the board voted to implement the AEGIS security system – facial recognition software in cameras placed outside of the schools.

The program is meant to detect weapons and people who are flagged in the system.

The district made several changes before they launched this new security feature last week as students and staff returned to classes after winter break.

At tonight’s meeting, the board unanimously voted to allow certain law enforcement members to be recognized by the AEGIS system so first responders can be distinguished during emergencies like an active shooter situation.

Superintendent Michelle Bradley says, “The district is confident this policy provides for the operation of the aegis system in order to enhance district security while establishing the appropriate privacy protections.”

The district initially faced push back from the state’s department of education because of privacy concerns.

The school recently announced they wouldn’t add any students to the system as a result.

Officials at tonight’s meeting say they will continue to revisit this initiative every three to six months to make sure it is up to its best safety standards.