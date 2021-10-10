Lockport community groups team up to give back

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new initiative is getting started in Lockport with a focus on community service.

Eight service clubs joined together for “Community Cares” Sunday.

They collected items for “Lockport Cares” to directly help the homeless shelter.

“And Lockport is a very supportive and involved community and this was an opportunity for some of our friends and family and neighbors and our service clubs to support Lockport Cares,” said Laurie Ferris, former president, Barge Canal Optimist Club.

Organizers say any excess donations will go to help the local food banks.