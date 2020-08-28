Lockport CSD offering tech support for remote learning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week, the Lockport City School District is helping parents get their kids the proper tech support for remote learning.

The free services will be available during food pickup times on Friday, August 28. Here are the locations and times:

Lockport Town Hall – 9:15-9:45 a.m.

The Woodlands, 6237 S. Transit Rd. – 10-10:30 a.m.

South Towns Apartments, 5779 Sweetwood Dr. – 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Affinity Foxwood Apartments, 6147 Ruhlmann Rd. – 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lockport Housing Authority Nixon Building, 301 Michigan St. – 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Lockport Housing Authority, 268 Garden St. – 1-1:30 p.m.

Church at the corner of Pine St. and Genesee St. – 1:45-2:15 p.m.

Anyone attending one of the events should bring their child’s tablet or laptop. No more than 25 people will be allowed to attend at a time, and masks and social distancing are required.

