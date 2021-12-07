Lockport CSD switches to remote learning for remainder of week

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Learning in the Lockport City School District will continue in remote settings for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, Lockport High School conducted remote classes after a threat was made on Instagram. In the post, the person threatened to “kill and torture” both students and teachers.

“If you wanna live, don’t come tomorrow,” the post said. “I’m bringing a .9mm handgun, and my parent’s pump shotgun.”

MORE | Lockport High School going remote Tuesday after Instagram threat

School district officials said the decision was made to conduct remote instruction in all of the district’s schools from Wednesday through Friday as police and federal partners continue investigating recent threats.

Here is a statement they released:

“As many of you know, the Lockport City School District, particularly Lockport High School, has been subject to recent potential threats through social media posts. The Lockport Police Department, in collaboration with federal partners, continues to investigate these threats and incoming tips. A decision has been made that, effective Wednesday, December 8, 2021, all schools in the District, pre-K through grade 12, will shift to a remote learning model through Friday, December 10, 2021. The shift to remote learning is based on many concerns from parents throughout the District and it will also provide time to allow the district to plan for and implement further safety measures, along with providing time for local and federal law enforcement officials to continue a thorough investigation of recent matters. Updates to parents, employees, and families may be provided as permitted by law. A decision will be made by Friday afternoon pertaining to a school schedule for the following week. The safety of all students, employees, and visitors of the Lockport City School District is most important. We appreciate the many tips that have been sent to school personnel and law enforcement. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation. Be safe and stay well.” Lockport City School District