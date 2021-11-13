Lockport father keeps memory of 11-year-old daughter alive with a parade

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in Lockport came together Friday night to remember an 11-year-old girl who lost her life.

A parade was held in memory of Mackenzie Kulesza.

She was hit by a car last November while taking a walk with friends on River Road and died shortly after.

Friday night, more than 200 people gathered outside the rapids fire department with glow sticks.

Mackenzie’s father said she loved parades and he is grateful for the support from his community.

“Some great people I’m involved with, if it wasn’t for these people if it wasn’t for them dad would’ve had a hard time — it’s been hard but with them, I don’t know,” said Tony Kulesza, Mackenzie’s Father. “I’m not going to let her memory end. I will do everything as long as I’m on this earth to make sure her memory is never forgotten.”

Mackenzie’s father added that they plan to make this an annual event.