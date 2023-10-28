BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An unattached garage caught fire at a house in the Town of Lockport Saturday afternoon, destroying the garage and damaging a car and a trailer parked nearby, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s dispatch center received the call around 3:45 p.m. Saturday from 6176 Ridge Road. Sheriff’s deputies and New York State Troopers arrived to find the garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the Wright’s Corners, Miller Hose, South Wilson, Middleport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Fire Companies extinguished the fire.

The garage, which had multiple bays, was a “complete loss,” the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

A car and a traveler trailer parked near the garage were damaged by radiant heat.

The fire did not result in any reported injuries.

The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the fire.