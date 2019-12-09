Lockport firefighters investigating early morning fires

Live Now
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport firefighters are investigating a pair of early morning fires that broke out on Sunday.

One fire happened at an apartment on Pine St. around 8 a.m. Everyone living in the building made it out okay., but one firefighter was hurt.

Officials did not release specific details on the firefighter’s condition.

The fire caused more than $100,000 in damage.

The other fire happened around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment on Church St. That fire caused more than $180,000 in damage.

These apartments are considered a total loss, but luckily, no one was hurt.

The causes for both fires are under investigation.

