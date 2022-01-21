Lockport GM plant to build new electric vehicle parts with nearly $154 million investment

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — GM is making a multi-million-dollar investment into its Lockport plant.

On Friday morning, the company announced that nearly $154 million would be going toward renovations, as well as new machines and equipment. Specifically, the new machinery and equipment will be used for the creation of stator modules — an essential part of electric motors.

“GM’s investment in Lockport Components reaffirms our commitment to manufacturing in Western New York and our confidence in this team. They will build a crucial module in our electric motor assembly for our future electric trucks and SUVs,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability.

This is another step into the future for GM, as these motors will be used in tomorrow’s Ultium platform-based electric trucks and SUVs.

While the facility gets upgraded, GM will continue to build parts for the company’s current line of trucks and SUVs, including radiators, HVAC modules and oil coolers.

“This is an excellent example of how we are bringing our workforce along on the journey to an all-electric future while we scale our EV production capacity and maintain a flow of parts for our current vehicles,” Johnson says.

And as the facility moves further towards the production of new electric vehicle components, it plans to increase its workforce, too. Right now, GM estimates it will add roughly 230 positions in Lockport between 2023 and 2026. Currently, the facility employs more than 1,500 people.

Sen. Charles Schumer, sporting a Buffalo Bills hat, was on hand for Friday morning’s announcement.

“I’m a union guy all the way,” he said, sharing his support for the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union.

Renovations at the Lockport plant are expected to immediately begin.