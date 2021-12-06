Lockport High School going remote Tuesday after Instagram threat

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport High School announced it will be returning to remote instruction again Tuesday, Dec. 7, following a threat made on Instagram.

The threat, likely from an account with the handle, “@lportsh00t3r32,” threatened to “kill and torture” the teachers and students of the school. The account has since been deleted.

“If you wanna live, don’t come tomorrow. I’m bringing a .9mm handgun, and my parent’s pump shotgun,” the post said. “No one’s stopping me, and no one will believe this, thanks to the other fake threats made. Thank you so much for opening the path for my revenge. [EXPLETIVE] you all. I hate you.”