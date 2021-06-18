Lockport High School swim coach remembers former student Jacob Minnick who died in an accident at Indian Falls

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport High School Alumni Jacob Minnick died after he disappeared in the Tonawanda Creek at Indian Falls on Thursday. He was 18.

“He was a giver, he was always smiling, kind, generous,” said John Sullivan his swim coach and social studies teacher at Lockport High School. “Everybody was just captured by the energy and positivity that he brought.”

While at Lockport High School he was active in several extra curricular activities including swimming.

“He was a swimmer, a pole vaulter, joined the cheer squad to help them, he was an all-county musician,” said Sullivan. “He was a worker at Lake Effect Ice Cream. All he did was give back more than he ever expected from anybody.”

After high school, Minnick attended Clarion University in Pennsylvania. He was on the swim team there as well. The athletic department posted a tribute to him on their website.