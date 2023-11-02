LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Lockport is holding an exam for those interested in becoming firefighters.

The exam will take place on Jan. 13, with Dec. 11 being the last day to file an application.

There are some requirements, along with a $25 application fee. To be appointed a City of Lockport firefighter, you must live in Niagara County and have a driver’s license as well as a high school diploma or the equivalent.

Additionally, at the time of appointment, a firefighter must have a valid NYS EMT certification. A probationary candidate is required to enroll in an approved paramedic certification program.

MORE | A full list of requirements can be found here.

The expected salary for an appointee to the Lockport Fire Department is $43,647 per year. Anyone who’s interested in applying can visit the city’s Civil Service Office on the first floor of City Hall for an application.

Materials for test prepping can be found on New York’s Department of Civil Service website.