Lockport home deemed total loss after vehicle crashes into it overnight

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A home in Lockport is going to be torn down after a vehicle crashed into it late Thursday night.

First responders were seen on Chestnut Ridge Road near Tops in Lockport shortly before Midnight. There, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound vehicle being driven by a 63-year-old Batavia man went off the road where it curved.

After the driver left the roadway, he crossed a ditch, traveled west for a short distance and struck the home.

Inside, no one was hurt, but the driver had to be flown to ECMC after he was found unresponsive.

One of the three people in the house had become trapped and had to be rescued.

The Town of Lockport Building Inspector has deemed the home a total loss, and says it must be immediately demolished.