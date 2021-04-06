Lockport Housing Authority to receive $250K in federal funding

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced Tuesday that the Lockport Housing Authority is getting $250,000 in emergency funding.
The funding was announced as part of more than $1 million that’s going to housing authorities across the state. The other recipients are New York City, Albany, Plattsburgh and Schenectady.
Plattsburgh, New York City and Lockport are all getting the same amount of money.
|Organization
|City
|Amount
|New York City Housing Authority
|NYC
|$250,000
|Albany Housing Authority
|Albany
|$216,357
|Plattsburgh Housing Authority
|Plattsburgh
|$250,000
|Schenectady Housing Authority
|Schenectady
|$195,000
|Lockport Housing Authority
|Lockport
|$250,000
“Safe, affordable, and reliable housing should be available for all New Yorkers regardless of their socioeconomic status. This federal investment is a lifeline for communities drained by the pandemic and will help PHAs across NYS uphold safety standards.”Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
The senators say this money will help the housing authorities buy things like security equipment, surveillance cameras, lighting and carbon monoxide detectors.
“As thousands of New Yorkers face economic insecurities, we need to do all we can to support affordable housing, especially for our most vulnerable residents. Access to safe and reliable housing will determine whether or not New York can effectively recover and thrive post-pandemic.”Sen. Charles Schumer
