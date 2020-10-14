Lockport HS student tests positive for COVID-19

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A student at Lockport High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to New York State data, the student was on campus, but it’s not clear when they were last there. They tested positive on Tuesday.

Lockport High School has 1,200 students, one-third of whom are taking classes on-campus.

Two other student cases were previously reported in Anna Merritt Elementary School and Charles A. Upson Elementary School. Both of those students were on-site, too.

The two elementary school cases were identified more than two weeks ago.

