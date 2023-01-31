LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Tuesday morning, members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a reckless driver in Lockport.
Officials received a 911 call about a driver allegedly speeding in the Woodlands mobile home community shortly before 4:30 a.m. Deputies were checking the area when another 911 call came in about a vehicle that had crashed into a home.
After responding to the scene on Knotty Pine Drive, deputies arrested 21-year-old Lockport resident Dylan West. He was accused of two misdemeanor DWI charges and taken into custody to await centralized arraignment.
No one in either the vehicle or home was injured. It’s not clear what it’s going to cost to fix the damage to the home.
Latest Posts
- Man sentenced for killing bicyclist while driving high on cannabis
- Buffalo man sentenced for fatally shooting victim inside convenience store
- Banana Boat expands sunscreen recall due to cancer risk
- Michael Franti & Spearhead playing Artpark in June
- McConnell mocks Biden judicial nominee for flubbing basic legal questions
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.