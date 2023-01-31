LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Tuesday morning, members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a reckless driver in Lockport.

Officials received a 911 call about a driver allegedly speeding in the Woodlands mobile home community shortly before 4:30 a.m. Deputies were checking the area when another 911 call came in about a vehicle that had crashed into a home.

After responding to the scene on Knotty Pine Drive, deputies arrested 21-year-old Lockport resident Dylan West. He was accused of two misdemeanor DWI charges and taken into custody to await centralized arraignment.

No one in either the vehicle or home was injured. It’s not clear what it’s going to cost to fix the damage to the home.