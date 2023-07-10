LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly kidnapped a female victim and sexually abused her while holding her at gunpoint, New York State Police announced.

James Wilson, 71, was charged with:

First-degree burglary

Second-degree kidnapping

First-degree sexual abuse

First-degree reckless endangerment

First-degree menacing

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Police say they responded to apartments on Robinson Road around 2:21 p.m. Sunday after they received a report of a possible gunshot. Investigators determined the complainant heard a noise believed to be a gunshot that created a hole in the ceiling.

Troopers were then able to locate Wilson, who had allegedly kidnapped a woman and sexually abused her at gunpoint.

Wilson was arrested and transported to Niagara County Jail.