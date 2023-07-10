LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly kidnapped a female victim and sexually abused her while holding her at gunpoint, New York State Police announced.
James Wilson, 71, was charged with:
- First-degree burglary
- Second-degree kidnapping
- First-degree sexual abuse
- First-degree reckless endangerment
- First-degree menacing
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
Police say they responded to apartments on Robinson Road around 2:21 p.m. Sunday after they received a report of a possible gunshot. Investigators determined the complainant heard a noise believed to be a gunshot that created a hole in the ceiling.
Troopers were then able to locate Wilson, who had allegedly kidnapped a woman and sexually abused her at gunpoint.
Wilson was arrested and transported to Niagara County Jail.
