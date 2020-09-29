Lockport man accused of slashing tires

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police have charged a Lockport man with a series of tire slashing incidents.

According to Troopers, Tahje Hennebohl, 24, slashed a tire on Ruhlmann Rd. this past Thursday. Shortly after, police say they responded to another complaint of similar damage to vehicle tires on the same road.

Four days after this, police started investigating a third complaint of property damage like the previous two.

All of the victims said they had an encounter with Hennebohl in recent time. He was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

After his arrest, Hennebohl was turned over to the Niagara County Jail for arraignment. State police say the Rome Police Department had an active warrant for his arrest.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.