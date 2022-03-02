LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a pickup truck crash that killed a passenger this past May, a Lockport man has admitted to vehicular manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Thomas Townsend was driving under the influence when he veered off Glenwood Avenue, struck a tree and went down an embankment.

Townsend’s passenger, 22-year-old Lockport resident Brandon Roach, was killed. According to prosecutors, Townsend was speeding when the incident happened.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old pleaded guilty to the felony charge against him.

Niagara County Court Judge and former District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek agreed to a request from Roach’s family, asking for a combination of incarceration and probation as Townsend’s sentence.

His sentencing will take place on May 3, nearly one year after the crash.

