Lockport man arrested following reports of car break-ins in the town

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deon Gill, 25 of Lockport, is facing charges following reports of car break-ins last Friday in the areas of Kinne and Crosby Roads in the town.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says, during a joint investigation, its Criminal Investigation Bureau, City of Lockport police, and New York State police found Gill to have several items taken from the break-ins.

Authorities charged Gill with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

He was issued an appearance ticket following his processing at the Niagara County Jail.

Gill is due back in the Town of Lockport court at a later date, according to the sheriff’s office.