BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man was arraigned on multiple charges including murder in relation to a shooting that left one dead and another seriously injured last month, the Niagara County District Attorney and Lockport Police Chief announced Friday.
A Niagara County grand jury indicted 22-year-old Joshua Z. Chandler on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a deadly weapon.
Authorities accused Chandler of firing an illegal handgun into an occupied car parked near the intersection of Walnut Street and Locust Street on July 2. The shooting left Rakeem Hamilton, 27, dead and another person seriously injured.
Chandler is being held in jail without the possibility of bail as he awaits trial.
Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.