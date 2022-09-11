LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man was killed on Friday night after being hit by a car on Transit Road, police said.

Just before 9:20 p.m., New York State Police was dispatched to the area of 6237 South Transit Road in Lockport for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

Police said that a car traveling southbound on South Transit struck and killed 41-year-old Robert P. Carroll, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver had no signs of impairment, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.