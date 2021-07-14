Lockport man who was convicted of sex abuse is charged with possessing child porn

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Level 2 sex offender living in Lockport has been charged with possessing child porn involving a prepubescent minor.

Prosecutors say that back in November, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted New York State police after receiving a report involving an image of a suspected sexual performance by a child.

Eventually, officials say the image was traced back to the residence of 40-year-old Matthew Bald, who was previously convicted of first-degree sex abuse in 2011.

In December, Bald’s home was searched. Several items, including a laptop and a hard drive were seized, and during an analysis, officials say they found numerous files of suspected child porn.

If Bald is convicted, he could spend 10 to 20 years in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and spend the rest of his life under supervision.