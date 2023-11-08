LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — With nearly all of the election results counted, John Lombardi III (R), appears to be victorious in his challenge to incumbent Lockport mayor Michelle Roman (D).

As of Wednesday afternoon, 149 votes separated Roman and Lombardi, with nearly 3,900 votes, including two write-ins, counted. Roman became Mayor of Lockport in 2019 after graduating from Lockport High School and spending more than two decades in the education field.

Roman offered her congratulations to Lombardi, as well as others, including city alderman candidates Margaret Lupo and Anita Mullane, and county legislator candidate Carla Speranza.

“It is difficult, but we will continue to build our community up,” Roman said. “I wish all of the winners tonight, including my opponent, John Lombardi, well and hope they keep Lockport moving in the positive direction we’ve begun over the past five years.”

“I want to thank all of the city employees, volunteers on boards and committees, as well as community organizations and individuals who have helped me create a better Lockport than when I entered office. It is you who make Lockport great. It has been an honor to serve as mayor alongside you. I wish you and the City continued health, safety, positive growth, and prosperity. The improvements to our city finances, streets, trees, parks, water and sewer infrastructure, public safety, transparency, and IT efficiency and security are just some of the accomplishments we have made. I hope the progress continues.” Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman

Lombardi, on social media Wednesday afternoon, thanked Roman “for her years of dedication to the same community we both love and care for.” He says he “look[s] forward to the years ahead.”

“Please know that I will do my best to serve this great City of Lockport. Thank you, voters, for having trust in me. Change can be good if applied the right way,” Lombardi said.

A local businessman and drummer, Lombardi released an official statement declaring victory just before Midnight. In it, he says Lockport has always been his home.

“This is a great city, and I know that together we can build an even brighter future for our families,” he said. “I look forward to working with everyone to lead our community forward.”

