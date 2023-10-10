LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, the doors of the new Lockport Memorial Hospital opened for the very first time at 8 a.m., ensuring healthcare access for 80,000 residents in the community that has been left without a hospital nearby for months.

“This community was afraid that they didn’t have services here. A lot of people born and raised in Lockport over the decades had Eastern Niagara Hospital, so it was a scary event for them when that had to close,” said Susan Brooks, Vice President of Patient Care Services, at Mount St. Mary’s and the Lockport Memorial Hospital. “We had to open up the temporary E.D. to service this community, it’s just–knowing that it’s here today, is such a great feeling and I think the community is feeling it as well.”

The 60,000 square-foot facility will bring an 18 bed emergency department, 10 bed inpatient unit, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services, outpatient care, blood drawing, medical offices including primary care, women’s health and specialty care services.

The morning of the opening, we got a sneak peak at some of the services offered at the new hospital on Wake Up! View some of our interviews below:

For more information on the hospital, visit their website here.