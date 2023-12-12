LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Lockport men have been accused of stealing from the local Walmart and possessing a gun neither were permitted to own.

New York State Troopers responded to the S. Transit Road store on Monday afternoon after Darren Allee, 25, and Gabriel Gillon, 45, allegedly left without paying for the merchandise they picked up.

State police say the vehicle they drove there was towed from the parking lot. During an impound and inventory of it, police said they found a pistol and drug paraphernalia.

Allee and Gillon were both charged with petit larceny, conspiracy and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Gillon was additionally hit with a third-degree weapon possession charge due to a previous conviction.

The two were taken to the Niagara County jail for centralized arraignment on the charges.