Lockport native drafted by NLL’s Philadelphia Wings

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport native is joining the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

Hunter Lemieux, who graduated from Starpoint High School and went on to play at Roberts Wesleyan College, was picked 15th overall in the 2021 NLL Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings announced their selection on Saturday.

With the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NLL Draft, we have selected Hunter Lemieux!#NLLDraft pic.twitter.com/wUneAzYfFF — Philadelphia Wings (@NLLwings) August 29, 2021

In 2019 and 2020, the 6’2″ attack started in every game.