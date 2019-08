LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport police want to change the requirements to become a police officer.

Right now, the department requires an applicant to have an associate’s degree.

But, Interim Police Chief Steven Preisch says he thinks if a person has experience in law enforcement, they should be allowed to apply.

He believes this would give the department more experienced officers.

The next police exam isn’t until September 2020.