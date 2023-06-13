LOCKPORT N.Y. (WIVB) – Lockport police confirmed Tuesday that 65-year-old Harshad Shah of Niagara Falls is the victim in Monday’s capsized tour boat in the Lockport Caves.

According to his obituary, Shah was the president of the Budget Host Inn in Niagara Falls for “many years.”

Shah was one of 29 passengers on the boat when it flipped over. Nearly a dozen others were sent to the hospital.

Among those on the boat were seven employees from Destination Niagara USA, the tourism company that organized the tour.

“It was heart-wrenching to wait to hear, did they get out,” said Destination Niagara USA CEO John Percy.

Percy said the organized the tour for hospitality workers as a way for them to experience the attractions Lockport has to offer. Never did he expect someone would lose their life.

“You hope and have faith in the companies that you utilize that they are keeping everything to the top safety standards that are available to them and they are taking all precautions to make sure safety is 100 percent in all of those attractions,” he said.

“We never dreamed something like this would take place. It’s one incident, but it’s one too many and one death too many,” he added.