Schools in Lockport CSD placed on lockdown as police investigate

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport police were seen investigating in multiple areas of the city on Monday afternoon.

It’s not clear if a shooting took place, but a resident who lives in the area of Walnut and Cave streets told News 4 he heard the sound of six shots of gunfire.

Schools in the Lockport City School District were placed on lockdown as a result of the police investigation.

This past weekend, six people were shot, one fatally, during a Halloween party on S. Niagara St. The victim was identified as Medina resident Cheyenne Farewell.

News 4 will provide more information when it becomes available.

