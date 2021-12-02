Lockport Police investigating the social media gun threat that sent students home for virtual learning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport police are working with the FBI and the Lockport City School District to find the person responsible for a gun-related threat made on social media this week. The threat was directed towards the Lockport High School.

One post stated, “I’m going to bring a gun to school (Lockport high school) tomorrow, 12/2/2021, and kill as many people as I possibly can..”

“We take every threat very seriously. It may end up being not credible and sometimes we can ascertain that in a short amount of time and other times it takes longer,” said Steven Abbott, Lockport Police Chief.

The district superintendent says they became aware of the posts late Wednesday night and then decided to move to a remote model out of caution. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to reach out to the Lockport Police Tip Line (716) 439-6707 and LPDtipemail@lockportny.gov

The district released the following statement:

“Lockport City School District Statement December 2, 2021 The purpose of this message is to provide an update regarding the change in schedule at Lockport High School on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Lockport High School shifted to a remote learning model for Thursday, December 2, 2021, based on a December 1, 2021, late evening anonymous social media post involving a potential threat to the school. The Lockport Police Department, assisted by federal partners, is cooperatively working with the District to identify the origin of the post. While the tracking of anonymous messages can be complicated, we have in the past been successful in identifying these offenders and holding them responsible for their actions. Individuals responsible for these current acts will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible when identified. As a reminder, Lockport High School is in lockout status during the day and has its own internal school safety staff including a full-time School Resource Officer through the Lockport Police Department and armed school safety monitors within the school. In addition, the Lockport Police Department provides an increased presence on campus as needed. The Lockport City School District Code of Conduct will be reviewed with the Lockport High School student body, emphasizing prohibited behaviors along with consequences, and parents are asked to reinforce appropriate behavior in school and on social media with their children. Lockport High School has completed three of the four required lockdown drills this year. As always, if you see, hear, or read something that is suspicious, please report it to District personnel and/or law enforcement. The Lockport Police Department tip line is Phone: (716) 439-6707 eMail: LPDtipemail@lockportny.gov This information can be found on our website. Lockport High School will operate on its normal schedule on Friday, December 3, 2021, for all students and staff with an increase in police presence at arrival and dismissal times and throughout the day. Student bags will be checked upon arrival. All potential threats are taken seriously and the safety of students, staff, and visitors in the Lockport City School District is most important. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support.