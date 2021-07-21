Lockport residents clean up after heavy rain and flooding pummel their apartments

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Most of the water has receded from Tuesday’s severe thunderstorms. But, there’s still plenty to clean up in the low-lying areas of Lockport.

Most of the rain stopped about 20 hours ago, but standing water remains on Robinson Road and for those in the basement apartments, this week’s rain brought them a double whammy.

“We had just gotten cleaned up from last weekend,” apartment resident Mark Bunyan said.

But late Tuesday afternoon, rainwater and sewage started spilling out of Bunyan’s bathtub again.

“There is eight apartments down here in this building alone. Every one of them has water damage in it and there is every apartment in the complex down Robinson has got every basement apartment flooded,” Bunyan added.

“There’s no words man. This is where we live. How are we supposed to deal with this?” said Town of Lockport resident Jay Rounds.

“We understand how severe it is and we understand how it’s affected people’s lives but at some point, you have to say it’s a force of nature. The only thing that solves that situation is time,” said Lockport Town Supervisor Mark Crocker.

Even the size of the hail in Lockport yesterday damage Nicole Rivera’s windshield.

“Like 5 o’clock it just hailed and thundered and lightning and the hail probably lasted on and off for like five minutes. It just came down really fast,” added Lockport resident Nicole Rivera.

About 3.4 inches of rain fell on Lockport last night and unfortunately, this is some of the lowest ground in town.