LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport’s mayor and members of the city’s Common Council are being sued in a new lawsuit, accusing them of holding a meeting without properly notifying the public.

The lawsuit was filed by four residents, one of whom is a council member and another who’s a former member.

According to the lawsuit, Mayor Michelle Roman “held an illegal executive session meeting on December 19, 2022, under the guise of a ‘personnel meeting.'” In this meeting, the lawsuit says Roman and the council met “to vote on a highly controversial matter that would have a profound financial impact on the city for future generations.”

Specifically, the vote was regarding the resumption of ambulance service by the City of Lockport Fire Department. It came after Twin City Ambulance stepped back its service in Lockport after serving as its primary ambulance provider since 2014.

News 4 has reached out to Mayor Roman for comment but has not yet heard back.

“Upon information and belief, no notice was ever given in writing and served upon the Common Council Members for the December 19, 2022, Common Council meeting to vote on Resolution No. 121922.2,” the lawsuit says.

The resolution was passed 4-3, with Mayor Roman casting the tie-breaking vote in favor of it.