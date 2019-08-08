Lockport schools make changes in approving new policy for facial recognition software

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Administrators in Lockport are making some major changes in order to use facial recognition software in their school district. The school board approved the new policy Wednesday.

The AEGIS system was scheduled to be tested in the Lockport City School District back in May.

The school board has revised its original security and privacy policy. It now says that only the pictures of staff who have been suspended or are on administrative leave, Level 2 or 3 sex offenders and anyone who’s considered a threat either by the district or law enforcement will be in the system.

If a security alert is sent out, the only information available will be the person’s name, category, their picture, the security camera image and risk level. According to the policy, the District’s Director of Technology will implement encryptions to ensure the security of any alerts.

Some information from the security systems may be shared with law enforcement as required by law, but only certain officials within the District will have access to this system.

Per the policy, the superintendent makes the final call on who is removed from security databases.