LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport woman has been accused of driving drunk with two young kids in the vehicle.

On Wednesday evening, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says Karen Trinkwalder, 38, was seen driving near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road. At the time, they say she appeared to be drinking an alcoholic beverage while behind the wheel.

Trinkwalder was stopped in the parking lot of the Crosby’s on Lake Avenue. At the time, two children, ages 6 and 8, were inside the vehicle, they say.

After giving her sobriety tests, deputies arrested Trinkwalder, charging her with DWI, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The children were placed in the care of a family member and Trinkwalder was remanded to the Niagara County Jail pending arraignment.