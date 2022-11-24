LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says a Lockport woman was found to be driving impaired with children in her vehicle.

Thursday around 3 a.m., the Sheriff’s office says it was told by Cheektowaga police that a woman was intoxicated and headed to the Lockport area with two young children in the vehicle.

On Robinson Road, deputies stopped Juanita Darrell, 33, who they say had a two-year-old and an eight-year-old in the vehicle. Darrell was charged with felony DWI (Leandra’s Law) and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The children were released to family and Darrell was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment.