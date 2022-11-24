LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says a Lockport woman was found to be driving impaired with children in her vehicle.
Thursday around 3 a.m., the Sheriff’s office says it was told by Cheektowaga police that a woman was intoxicated and headed to the Lockport area with two young children in the vehicle.
On Robinson Road, deputies stopped Juanita Darrell, 33, who they say had a two-year-old and an eight-year-old in the vehicle. Darrell was charged with felony DWI (Leandra’s Law) and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The children were released to family and Darrell was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment.
Latest Posts
- England wary of World Cup upset against US
- The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains
- Which foods are unsafe to feed pets on Thanksgiving?
- Lockport woman accused of DWI with children in car
- Should you switch to the cheapest Netflix plan yet? What to know before you do
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.